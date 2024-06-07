Next Article

T20 World Cup: Lowest Powerplay totals for Pakistan

Jun 07, 2024

What's the story Hosts USA restricted Pakistan to 159/7 (20 overs) in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. Nosthush Kenjige took three wickets, while Babar Azam and Shadab Khan recorded 40+ scores. Pakistan were 30/3 after the first six overs, now their joint fourth-lowest score in T20 World Cups. Here are Pakistan's lowest such scores.

#1

13/4 vs West Indies, Mirpur, 2014

West Indies handed Pakistan a crushing defeat in the 2014 T20 World Cup encounter in Mirpur. They racked up 166/6 before bowling out Pakistan for 82. Samuel Badree and Sunil Narine snapped up three wickets each. Notably, Pakistan lost four wickets for 13 runs in the Powerplay. This remains their lowest score in the T20 World Cup.

#2

28/2 vs Zimbabwe, Perth, 2022

Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter at the Perth Stadium. Zimbabwe successfully defended 130 before winning by a solitary run. Sikandar Raza scalped three wickets for them. Notably, Pakistan were reduced to 28/2 within the Powerplay, their second-lowest T20 World Cup score in the first six overs.

#3

29 vs Namibia, Abu Dhabi, 2021

Pakistan beat Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi despite a sluggish start. Pakistan were 29/0 in the Powerplay before accelerating. They eventually smashed 189/2, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan recording 70+ scores. Namibia were later restricted to 144/5 as Pakistan won the match by 45 runs.

#4

30/1 vs NZ, Sharjah, 2021

In the same edition, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah. They successfully chased down 135 despite losing successive wickets. Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali got Pakistan home after they were down to 87/5. Notably, Pakistan were 30/1 in the Powerplay. As mentioned, the Men in Green were 30/3 after the first six overs against USA in 2024.