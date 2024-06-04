Next Article

They overall recorded the fourth-highest T20 WC stand (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Gurbaz, Zadran record second-highest opening stand in T20 WC history

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:12 am Jun 04, 2024

What's the story Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scripted a record partnership against Uganda in their opener (Match 5) of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. They added 154 runs at Guyana's Providence Stadium, recording the second-highest opening stand in the T20 WC history. Their partnership stands fourth in the overall list. Here we look at the key stats.

Brilliant batting from Gurbaz and Zadran

Both batters attacked from the outset as Afghanistan added 66 runs in the powerplay overs. They continued to bat well even thereafter as the Afghan team touched the 100-run mark in the 10th over. While Gurbaz got to his fifty off 28 balls, Zadran took 34 balls to get the milestone. Their 154-run stand ended with Zadran's dismissal in the 15th over.

Historic stand from the duo

As mentioned, Gurbaz and Zadran recorded the second-highest opening stand in T20 WC history. They are only behind England's Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, who added 170* runs against India in 2022. South Africa's Rilee Rossouw-Quinton de Kock (168 vs Bangladesh, 2022) and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara-Mahela Jayawardene (166 vs WI, 2010) are the only other pairs with higher partnerships than the Afghanistan duo.

Gurbaz races past 1,400 T20I runs

Gurbaz made 76 off 45 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes). He has raced to 1,452 runs across 56 T20Is at 25.92. In addition to his eight fifties, he owns a ton (SR: 139.34). The youngster displaced Asghar Afghan (1,382) as Afghanistan's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. Gurbaz has tallied 229 runs across nine T20 WC games at 25.44. This was his maiden fifty.

Fine effort from Zadran as well

Meanwhile, Zadran ended up scoring 70 off 46 balls. He hit nine fours and a maximum. The star opener has now raced to 944 runs across 37 T20Is at 30.45. This was his seventh fifty as his strike rate reads 109.64. He hit his maiden T20 WC fifty as he now owns 150 runs across four games at 37.50.

Do you know?

Gurbaz's 76 is the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in T20 WCs. He went past Najibullah Zadran's 73 against New Zealand in 2021. Zadran's 70 against Uganda now stands third on this list.

How did the game pan out?

Despite Gurbaz and Zadran's stunning efforts, Afghanistan were restricted to 183/5 as Uganada bowlers conceded just 27 runs in the final five overs. Uganda were off to a horrendous start as Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed two wickets in the opening over. The tale of falling wickets continued as they were eventually folded for 58. Afghanistan hence recorded a historic 125-run triumph. Farooqi claimed 5/7.