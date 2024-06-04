Next Article

Gurbaz and Zadran now hold the second place (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Decoding the highest opening partnerships in T20 World Cup history

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:58 am Jun 04, 202411:58 am

What's the story Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran entered the record books with a historic partnership against Uganda in Match 5 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The duo batted brilliantly in tandem as they added 154 runs at Guyana's Providence Stadium. Both batters were equally brilliant as they touched the 70-run mark. Here we revisit the highest opening stands in T20 WC history.

#4

Gayle and Smith: 145 versus South Africa, 2007

West Indies legend Chris Gayle was at his destructive best against South Africa in the 2007 match in Johannesburg. Though his opening partner Devon Smith looked rusty, Gayle's brilliance meant the duo added 145 runs in 13.3 overs. While Smith managed a 34-ball 35, Gayle scored a sparkling ton (117 off 57). His efforts, however, went in vain as SA accomplished the 206-run target.

#3

Rizwan and Babar: 152* vs India, 2021

In an anti-climax, Pakistan demolished India in the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Pakistan chased down 152 without losing a wicket in just 17.5 overs. ﻿Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam did the job with a 150+ stand. The former top scored with a 55-ball 79*. The Pakistan skipper also played brilliantly for his 68* off 42 balls.

#2

Gurbaz and Zadran: 154 versus Uganda, 2024

Both Gurbaz and Zadran attacked from the outset as Afghanistan added 66 runs in the powerplay overs. They continued to bat well and added 154 runs in 14.3 overs. While Gurbaz made 76 off 45 balls, Zadran ended up scoring 70 off 46 balls. Their efforts meant Afghanistan posted 183/5 in their 20 overs. Uganda were folded for 58 in response.

#1

Buttler and Hales: 170* vs India, 2022

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were on fire in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against India. England chased down 169 at the Adelaide Oval, with openers Buttler and Hales adding an unbeaten 170-run stand. Buttler played a captain's knock, smashing a 49-ball 80* (9 fours and 3 sixes). His opening partner Hales also scored a 47-ball 86*, making the run-chase one-sided.