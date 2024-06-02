Next Article

Australian batters with most runs in a T20 WC edition

What's the story Mitchell Marsh-led Australia would be raring to have a crack at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. In addition to their title win in 2021, the Aussies have reached two semi-finals besides being one-time runners-up across eight editions. Several Aussie batters have impressed across the previous eight editions. Here are Australian cricket team batters with most runs in an edition.

David Warner

David Warner - 289 runs

David Warner shone for Australia in their title-winning campaign in 2021 in the UAE. Warner, who is Australia's top run-scorer at the ICC T20 World Cup, smashed 289 runs from seven matches at 48.16 (SR: 146.70). Warner smashed three fifties with the best score of 89*. He hit 32 fours and 10 sixes. Warner owns most fifty-plus scores for Australia in T20 World Cups.

Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden - 265 runs

Former Aussie legend Matthew Hayden featured in a solitary T20 World Cup back in 2007. He amassed 265 runs at an average worth 88.33. He struck at 144.80. Hayden's best score in the edition was an unbeaten 73. He smashed 32 fours and 10 sixes. The southpaw slammed four fifty-plus scores for the Aussies in the global ICC tournament.

Shane Watson

Shane Watson - 249 runs

The 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup saw Shane Watson smash 249 runs seven matches at 49.80. He struck at 150. Watson hit three fifties with the best score of 72. He smoked 19 fours and 15 sixes. Watson remains Australia's second-highest scorer at the T20 World Cup. He hit 537 runs from 24 matches at 28.26. He struck at 140.94.

Michael Hussey - 188 runs

Michael Hussey is fourth on the list. The former southpaw smacked 188 runs from 7 matches (6 innings) in 2010. He posted an average of 94 and struck at a splendid 175. Hussey hit one fifty. He registered 14 fours and nine sixes.