Next Article

David Warner is Australia's top scorer in T20 World Cups (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding the top run-scorers for Australia

By Rajdeep Saha 02:31 am Jun 01, 202402:31 am

What's the story Australia will be raring to have a solid show in the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. In addition to their title win in 2021, the Aussies have reached two semi-finals besides being one-time runners-up across eight editions. Australia have always boasted having some of the best batters. We decode the top run-scorers for Australia at the T20 World Cup.

David Warner

David Warner - 806 runs

David Warner is Australia's highest scorer at the ICC T20 World Cup. He owns 806 runs from 34 matches at 25.18. He has struck at 133.22. The southpaw has smashed six fifties with the best score of 89*. Warner holds the record of slamming the most fours for Australia in the global 20-over event (86). He owns the joint-highest number of sixes (31).

Shane Watson

Shane Watson - 537 runs

Former legend Shane Watson is the only other batter with 500-plus runs for Australia at the T20 World Cup. The star all-rounder hit 537 runs from 24 matches at 28.26. He struck at 140.94. Watson hit five fifties with the best score of 81. He shares the record of hitting the joint-most sixes alongside Warner. Watson clobbered 1,462 runs in T20Is for Australia.

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch - 458 runs

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch helped the team win the coveted 2021 T20 World Cup. Finch ended his career with 458 runs from 16 matches. He averaged 30.53 and his strike rate read 119.27. Finch hit three fifties with the best of 71. In addition to 40 fours, the opener also smoked 20 maximums. He remains Australia's highest scorer in T20Is (3,120).

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell - 446 runs

Glenn Maxwell is Australia's fourth-highest scorer at the T20 World Cup. In 24 matches (21 innings), the class big-hitter owns 446 runs at 27.87. Maxwell's strike rate reads 147.68. The senior cricketer has hit two fifties with the best score of 74. He owns 38 fours and 23 sixes. Maxwell is Australia's third-highest scorer in T20Is after Finch and Warner.