India own two 200-plus totals at the event (Source: X/@ICC)

Presenting highest team totals for India in T20 World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:53 am May 28, 202411:53 am

What's the story The 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will get underway on June 1. India have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts USA, Ireland, and Canada. The Men in Blue will fight for their second title, having tasted glory in the inaugural edition in 2007. Here we look at India's highest team totals at the event.

#4

188/5 versus Australia in 2007

India defeated the mighty Australians in the semi-final of the inaugural edition in Durban. The eventual champions were off to a poor start as they took 9.2 overs to touch the 50-run mark. However, boundaries were scored for fun thereafter as Yuvraj Singh starred with a brilliant 30-ball 70. Skipper MS Dhoni made 36(18). India finished at 188/5 and later won by 15 runs.

#3

192/2 versus West Indies in 2016

Team India racked up 192/2 against West Indies in the semi-final of the 2016 event in Mumbai. While openers Rohit Sharma (43) and Ajinkya Rahane (40) played decent knocks, Virat Kohli handled the mantle thereafter. He displayed a batting masterclass en route to his unbeaten 47-ball 89. Though India posted a strong total, WI eventually crossed the line in the final over.

#2

210/2 versus Afghanistan in 2021`

India claimed a one-sided win against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 WC game in Abu Dhabi. Indian openers KL Rahul (69) and Rohit (74) added 140 runs, the highest partnership for India in the T20 WC match. Rishabh Pant (27*) and Hardik Pandya (35*) also played stunning cameos. India racked up 210/2 and later restricted the Afghans to 144/7 in 20 overs.

#1

218/4 versus England in 2007

The 2007 WC encounter between India and England saw Yuvraj Singh smash six sixes in an over. Yuvraj scripted history in Durban, with Stuart Broad on the receiving end. He smacked a 16-ball 58 (3 fours and 7 sixes). Earlier, openers Virender Sehwag (68) and Gautam Gambhir (58) also scored fifties as India compiled 218/4. England also did well but finished at 200/6.