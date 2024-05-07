Next Article

T20 World Cup: Who has most runs in winning cause?

By Parth Dhall 01:48 am May 07, 202401:48 am

What's the story The 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup will be underway on June 1 in the Caribbean and USA. As many as 20 teams will take part in the expanded tournament that has come a long way. Over the years, several match-winning batting performances in the T20 World Cup have entertained the fans. Here are the batters with most T20 WC runs in winning cause.

#1

Virat Kohli: 809 runs

Indian batter Virat Kohli holds the record for smashing the most runs in the T20 World Cup in winning cause. He owns 809 runs while powering India to 19 wins in the tournament. Notably, Kohli remains the only batter with over 800 runs in this regard. His uncanny average of 115.57 is the highest for any batter in matches won (T20 World Cup).

#2

Mahela Jayawardene: 716 runs

In 2022, Kohli broke the record of former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene, who scored 716 T20 World Cup runs in winning cause. The former batter guided Sri Lanka to 21 wins and averaged 44.75 with the bat. He tallied a ton and four half-centuries in this regard. Notably, Jayawardene also starred in SL's title-winning run in 2014.

#3

Rohit Sharma: 702 runs

Rohit Sharma, the current Indian captain, remains the only other batter with over 700 T20 World Cup runs in winning cause. Rohit, who won the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007) with India, has smashed 702 runs in 25 victories. He averages 43.87 and has a strike rate of over 130 in this regard. His tally includes eight half-centuries.

#4

David Warner: 671 runs

David Warner's power-packed knocks helped Australia win the 2021 T20 World Cup. He slammed 289 runs, the most by an Australian in a T20 WC edition. Overall, the left-handed opener has starred in 22 T20 WC victories for the Aussies. He owns 671 runs in these games at 33.55. Warner's strike rate reads 144.61, while he has five fifties.