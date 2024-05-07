Next Article

SKY and Tilak Varma helped MI chase down 174 against SRH (Image source: X/@mipaltan)

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma break this partnership record for MI

By Parth Dhall 01:06 am May 07, 202401:06 am

What's the story Mumbai Indians bounced back with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 55 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium. The host successfully chased down 174 after suffering initial blows. Suryakumar Yadav anchored MI's chase after they were down to 31/3. He shared an unbeaten 143-run stand with Tilak Varma, now the highest for the fourth wicket or below for MI in the IPL.

SKY

SKY, Tilak drive MI to victory

Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar disrupted MI's top order with a superb opening spell. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Naman Dhir departed in quick succession, which reduced MI to 31/3. Suryakumar and Tilak took over thereafter, having launched a counter-attack. SKY smashed a 51-ball 102* (12 fours and 6 sixes), while Tilak played second fiddle (37* off 32 balls).

Partnership

Highest partnership for fourth wicket or below for MI

As mentioned, Suryakumar and Tilak added 143 runs (unbeaten), now the highest partnership for the fourth wicket or below for MI in the IPL. They went past Corey Anderson and Rohit Sharma, who shared a 131*-run stand against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 (Eden Gardens). These are the only 140+ such stands for MI in the IPL.

Information

Second-highest partnership for fourth wicket or below in IPL run-chases

Suryakumar and Tilak also recorded the second-highest partnership for the fourth wicket or below in IPL run-chases. They are only behind Gurkeerat Singh and Shimron Hetmyer (144 for RCB vs SRH in 2019).

SKY

SKY attains these feats

Suryakumar became only the second player to have scored multiple tons for MI in the IPL. He now has the joint third-most T20 tons by an Indian batter (6) with Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul. The trio is only behind Virat Kohli (9) and Rohit (8). During the match, Suryakumar also raced past 3,500 runs in the IPL.