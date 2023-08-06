Tilak Varma becomes second-youngest Indian to slam a T20I fifty

Written by Parth Dhall August 06, 2023 | 10:06 pm 1 min read

Tilak Varma smashed a 41-ball 51 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Youngster Tilak Varma turned out to be India's top-scorer in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Playing just his second international game, Tilak smashed a 41-ball 51 after India suffered another top-order collapse. In the process, he became the second-youngest Indian to score a fifty in T20 Internationals. Courtesy of his half-century, India reached 152/7 in 20 overs.

Tilak slams his maiden T20I fifty

Tilak, who was impressive on his international debut, continued his terrific run. He came to the middle after India were reduced to 18/2. The left-handed batter started punishing the bowlers after settling down. Tilak finally reached his maiden T20I half-century in the 15th over. In the next over, Obed McCoy dismissed him for 51(41), a knock laced with 5 fours and 1 six.

Tilak enters this elite list

At 20 years and 271 days, Tilak has become the youngest Indian to score a T20I half-century. He is only behind India's ODI and Test skipper, Rohit Sharma, who achieved this feat in his maiden T20I innings (50* vs SA, T20 World Cup 2007). Overall (India Men or Women), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Punam Raut are ahead of Tilak.

