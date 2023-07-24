WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Visitors eight wickets from victory

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 24, 2023 | 04:09 am 2 min read

Ashwin has 75 scalps vs WI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India picked two crucial wickets on Day 4 to end on a high after setting West Indies a target of 365 in the ongoing second Test at the Queen's Park Oval. WI resumed the day on 229/5 before being bowled out for 255. Mohammed Siraj ended with a fifer. In response, India scored 181/2d before WI managed 76/2. Here are the details.

Hosts bowled out for 255

Debutant Mukesh Kumar provided India an early wicket right in the first over of the day. He dismissed Alick Athanaze, who perished for 37 from 115 balls. Siraj then took over and dismissed fellow overnight batter Jason Holder. He dismissed the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel to claim a superb fifer.

A second fifer for Siraj

Siraj finished with figures worth 5/60 from 23.4 overs. He bowled six maidens. Siraj has now raced 59 scalps at 29.83. In two matches versus WI, he has claimed seven wickets at 14.42. He managed his second five-wicket haul. Siraj has 47 scalps away (home of the opposition) at 29.76. Both his fifers have come in away matches.

Rohit slams his third successive 50-plus score; Jaiswal shines

Rohit Sharma slammed a ferocious 44-ball 57 in India's second innings. He got to his fifty from 35 balls, registering his fastest in the longest format for India. Earlier, he scored 103 in the first match and 80 in the first innings of the ongoing encounter. Yashasvi Jaiswal perished for 37 shortly after Rohit's dismissal. He scored 171 and 57 before this knock.

Kishan leads India's charge as runs flow

After rain consumed a lot of time in the middle session, tea was taken. Once play resumed, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill searched for quick runs. West Indies had around seven fielders back on the fence but India found the runs. Kishan (52*) hit four fours and two sixes, striking at 152.94. India declared as he scored his fifty. Gill remained unbeaten on 29.

Ashwin claims two scalps

WI played out 32 overs, scoring 76 runs for the loss of two wickets. Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed both wickets. He dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for the eighth time before trapping Kirk McKenzie (0) LBW. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24*) and Jermaine Blackwood (20*) are playing.

