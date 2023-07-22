Ravichandran Ashwin slams his fifth 50-plus Test score versus WI

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin slams his fifth 50-plus Test score versus WI

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 22, 2023 | 01:16 am 2 min read

Ashwin has raced to 3,185 runs at 27.22 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Premier Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scored a valiant 56-run knock on Day 2 of the second Test versus West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval. Ashwin's brilliance helped India post 438/10 in their first innings. Ashwin came to the crease after the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (360/6). He shared a 33-run stand alongside Ishan Kishan before helping his side by finishing strongly.

Ashwin scores a 78-ball 56

Ashwin's knock was laced with eight fours. He faced 78 balls and was dismissed by pacer Kemar Roach in the end. Ashwin backed away to slash a shot but a slower delivery did the trick. Roach finished with three wickets.

Ashwin has been superb with the bat versus WI

Ashwin now has five fifty-plus scores versus West Indies. Before this, he managed four centuries against the Windies. He slammed his maiden fifty now. Ashwin, who averages a whopping 50.66 versus WI, has raced to 608 runs in 13 matches. On Windies soil, the veteran has smoked 291 runs at 58.20. He has two tons and a fifty in West Indies.

A look at his batting numbers in the longest format

Overall, Ashwin has raced to 3,185 runs at 27.22. Besides five tons, he now has 14 fifties. In away matches (home of the opposition(), Ashwin now has 1,448 runs at 26.81. He has two tons and six fifties.

Share this timeline