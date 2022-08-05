Sports

WI vs IND, 4th T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

WI vs IND, 4th T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Aug 05, 2022, 02:48 pm 3 min read

Team India eye their fifth-consecutive series win over WI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The action shifts to Florida as India take on West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday. Team India has 2-1 lead and posted a comprehensive win in Basseterre. Suryakumar Yadav was the trump card in the last fixture, having belted a 44-ball 76. However, WI have the pedigree to stage a comeback and level the duels. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, will host this affair. It has been an excellent batting track, with 160 as the average first innings total. Sides batting first have won nine of 12 T20Is. Passing showers are being foretold near the mid-innings. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (8 PM IST) and live-streamed on Fancode app.

Information A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India boast a 15-7 win-loss record against WI in T20I cricket (NR: 1). It is the joint-most win by a team against WI in T20Is, a record India shares with Pakistan. Notably, the Men in Blue bested the Windies 3-0 earlier this year.

India A dominant-looking India will look to pocket the series

India will seek their fifth-consecutive series win over the Windies in T20Is The scoring onus rests on the duo of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar. Shreyas Iyer has had poor outings, but he would be hopeful for an improved show. An in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead their pace attack. It would be a test of Arshdeep's competence, given it's a belter of wicket on offer.

WI Windies need an all-round exhibition to counter the visitors

Batting-wise, Kyle Mayers has been promising in the T20Is played this year. The southpaw was WI's top-scorer in the previous outing as he bashed a 50-ball 73. Brandon King is another bankable campaigner at the top. Nicholas Pooran has had a poor run and needs to fire with the willow. Pacers Jason Holder and Obed McCoy can make early inroads for the Windies.

T20Is Here are the key performers (T20Is)

Suryakumar Yadav has slammed 404 runs in 11 T20Is played this year. He averages 40.40 (SR: 190.56). Versus WI, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 660 runs at 38.82 (50s: 5). Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has pocketed 20 wickets in 2022, averaging 16.75. Kyle Mayers has belted 285 runs in the last 10 innings (SR: 143.93). Nicholas Pooran has 1,355 T20I runs at 28.82 (50s: 9).

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

WI (probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy. India (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rohit Sharma, Kyle Mayers( vc), Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein. Fantasy XI (option 2): Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Obed McCoy.