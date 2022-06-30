Sports

WI vs Bangladesh, T20Is: Preview, head-to-head record, and key stats

Post a clinical 2-0 win in Tests, West Indies will now host Bangladesh for three T20Is, starting July 2. Hard-hitter Rovman Powell has been named as Nicholas Pooran's deputy. Plus, the likes of Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, and Darren Bravo have been sidelined. Meanwhile, the visitors would be hoping to put on a competitive display. Here is the statistical preview.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

Bangladesh have lost two of their three matches in WI (one no-result). Overall, they have a 5-7 win-loss record against the Windies in this format. Meanwhile, WI have had a mixed run in T20Is played at home, with three wins in last five outings.

Runs Mahmudullah has the most runs in Bangladesh-WI T20I encounters

Mohammad Mahmudullah is the highest run-getter in Bangladesh-WI T20I match-ups. He has slammed 263 runs at 52.60. Tamim Iqbal (255) follows suit. Marlon Samuels (226) has the most runs for the Windies (226). Among active players, Powell (150) has bashed Bangladesh for plenty. Hope has slammed the most runs in a series (114). Litton Das (109) trails him in this regard.

Wickets Shakib tops the bowling charts against Windies

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has snared the most wickets in WI-Bangladesh T20I duels (19). The slow left-arm orthodox averages merely 14.63. Mustafizur Rahman (15) has the second-most tally in this regard. Shakib also is the joint-most wicket-taker in a series alongside Mustafizur (8). Keemo Paul has grabbed the most scalps for the Windies in both overall match-ups (13) and in a series (7).

Information Windies bowlers eye these numbers

Left-arm quick Obed McCoy (19) can surpass Fidel Edwards and Chris Gayle's wicket count (20). Spinner Akeal Hosein has 15 scalps at 28.20. He can equal Krishmar Santokie and Sulieman Benn's T20I tally (18) and become joint 16th most wicket-taker for WI.

Pooran Pooran inching close to 1,200 T20I runs

Pooran has clobbered 1,193 runs at 27.24. He can breach the 1,200-run mark. He would be only the seventh WI batter to have attained the feat. He can even surpass Dwayne Bravo's T20I run-count (1,255) and become the sixth-highest run-scorer for the Windies. Powell (619) can accomplish 700 T20I runs. Meanwhile, Kyle Mayers (142) and Paul (168) can surpass 150 and 200-run marks, respectively.

Duo Shakib, Mustafizur would be keen to attain these records

Shakib (119) can race to record-extending 125 scalps in this format. Mustafizur has 87 scalps at 19.65. The left-arm quick can reach to 90-wicket mark and become only the fifth bowler ever to do so. Shakib, Tim Southee (111), Rashid Khan (109), Lasith Malinga (107), and Shahid Afridi (98) are the others to have breached the tally.

Shakib Shakib eyes a historic record

Shakib has amassed 1,908 T20I runs at 22.44 He would be the second Bangladesh batter beside Mahmudullah (2,002) to breach the 2,000-run mark in this format. The southpaw would be only the 17th batter to have attained over 2,000 T20I runs. The all-rounder will become the first cricketer to have 100-plus wickets and 2,000-plus runs in T20Is.

Information Mahmudullah, Litton can attain these feats

Mahmudullah can trump Kane Williamson (2,021) among most runs in T20Is. He would be the 13th-highest run-scorer. Meanwhile, Litton Das (917) can race past 1,000 runs in T20Is. The right-hander would be the sixth player from Bangladesh to have accomplished this feat.