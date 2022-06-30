Sports

SL vs Australia, 1st Test: Visitors lead by 101 runs

SL vs Australia, 1st Test: Visitors lead by 101 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 30, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka failed to bowl the Aussies out (Photo credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Australia are on top of hosts Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test on Thursday. Australia resumed a rain-hit Day 2 at 98/3 after having earlier bowled out Sri Lanka for 212 in 50 overs. Usman Khawaja, who was unbeaten on 47, converted his score to a fifty (71). Cameron Green and Alex Carey chipped in. Australia (313/8) lead by 101 runs.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

Play started late today as rain kept pouring and then there was an early end due to bad light. After resumption, SL got Travis Head in the second over of the day. Thereafter, Khawaja and Green added a valuable 57-run stand. Green looked good and found able support from Carey and another valuable stand was clocked. Pat Cummins (26*) has added valuable runs.

Khawaja Khawaja perishes for a well made 71

Khawaja managed to register his 17th Test half-century and was looking good in the middle. However, he was dismissed at a crucial phase after Jeffrey Vandersay landed his leg-break perfectly and Khawaja who was playing for the turn managed to find an edge. He finished with a 130-ball 71. His innings was laced with seven fours.

Green Green part of two crucial stands

Green went on to register a fine 77-run knock, hitting six fours. He looked to be positive and dispatched the bad balls. After a crucial half-century stand alongside Khawaja, he managed to stitch another 84-run partnership alongside Carey. These two stands helped Australia lay a solid foundation. Green smashed his fifth Test fifty before being trapped LBW by Ramesh Mendis.

SL Lankan bowlers fail to offer substance

Sri Lanka didn't bowl well today as a unit. Despite the early breakthrough, they erred in their line and lengths, offering several freebies. Australia scored at a good rate on a day which was hindered by rain. Apart from Mendis, the other SL bowlers were poor. This saw Australia cash in as the hosts allowed them to get away. Cummins has been a thorn.