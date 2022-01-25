Sports

Australia vs SL: Warner to miss T20I series; Hazlewood returns

Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will miss the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting February 11. The duo will prepare for the succeeding Pakistan tour. Meanwhile, pacer Josh Hazlewood, who missed four Ashes Tests due to a side injury, returns to the squad. Ben McDermott, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament at the Big Bash League 2021/22, has also been included.

Both Warner and Marsh were key members of Australia's T20 World Cup-winning squad last year. Warner was the Player of the Tournament, having finished with 289 runs. Meanwhile, Marsh slammed 185 runs at a strike rate of 146.83. He was the Player of the Final (scored 77* off 50 balls). Besides, head coach Justin Langer will also miss the Sri Lanka series.

Hazlewood Hazlewood played the Ashes opener at the Gabba

A side injury ruled Hazlewood out of the Ashes series after he featured in the series opener. He bowled just 14 overs in the second innings in the Gabba Test. The senior pacer took a total of three wickets in the match (2/42 and 1/32). Hazlewood will bolster Australia's fast bowling battery in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

McDermott Australia recall right-handed batter Ben McDermott

Australia have recalled Ben McDermott to the T20I setup. The right-handed batter was adjudged Player of the Tournament at the Big Bash League 2021/22. He is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing tournament, having amassed 577 runs at a strike rate of 153.86. McDermott has already represented Australia in two ODIs and 17 T20Is. He traveled to Bangladesh and the West Indies last year.

Information Henriques, Head, and Richardson included in the squad

Veteran all-rounder Moises Henriques also returns to the T20I setup. He led Sydney Sixers to the playoff stage of the BBL 2021/22. He has represented Australia in four Tests, 16 ODIs, and 24 T20Is. Meanwhile, Travis Head and Jhye Richardson have also been included.

Information Australia's T20 squad for SL series

Australia's T20 squad for SL series: Aaron Finch (catpain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Schedule Australia vs SL, T20I series: A look at the schedule

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the first two T20Is on February 11 and 13, respectively. The third T20I will be held at the Manuka Oval (February 15). Meanwhile, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will play host to the fourth and fifth T20Is on February 18 and 20, respectively. The five-match series will help the two sides prepare for the 2022 T20 WC.