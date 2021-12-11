Sports The Ashes, Australia beat England in first Test: Records broken

Published on Dec 11, 2021, 09:42 am

Australia beat England by nine wickets

Australia beat England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test on Day 4 in Brisbane. England, who resumed the day on 220/2, were bowled out for 297. Australia needed 20 runs to win the match and they chased down the target in 5.1 overs. England have gone 1-0 down in the five-match series and have a monumental task ahead of them.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

This was a comprehensive performance by the Aussies, who took charge and made sure they hit back in style. They gained a 278-run lead in the first innings and England needed something big to force an issue. Dawid Malan and Joe Root inspired England on Day 3 but the hosts snatched the momentum today, claiming eight wickets. The win gives Australia the required momentum.

AUS vs ENG How did the first Test pan out?

England were bowled out for a paltry 147 on Day 1 as Pat Cummins ran through the visitors with figures worth 5/38. Australia were 166/1 in response before being reduced to 195/5. However, Travis Head led the show with an aggressive 152 as Australia managed 425. England lost both Malan and Root early on Day 4 as Australia ran rampant.

Bowling Pat Cummins excels for Australia

Australian captain Cummins finished with seven wickets in the match. He claimed his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests. Cummins now has 171 Test scalps at an average of 21.23. He has 59 scalps against England at 20.76. Notably, Cummins claimed his maiden five-wicket haul against England. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood claimed three scalps each. They now have 258 and 215 wickets respectively.

Warner Warner slams his 13th Ashes fifty

Australian opener David Warner slammed 94 from 176 balls in the first innings. He smashed 11 fours and two sixes. He has surpassed the 1,700-run mark against England. Warner now has 1,709 runs at 40.69. Notably, Warner slammed his 13th Ashes half-century. Interestingly, Warner is averaging 95.00 in Brisbane against England. He has amassed 380 runs in three Test matches, slamming his second fifty.

Stats Warner gets past 1,000 runs against England at home

Warner has surpassed 1,000 runs against England on home soil. He has 1,058 runs at an average of 62.23. Warner slammed his sixth half-century versus England at home. Overall, in 87 Tests, Warner has raced to 7,405 runs at an average of 48.39. He also registered his 31st Test fifty.