India vs NZ, 2nd Test: Hosts ride on Mayank's ton

Mayank Agarwal slammed his fourth Test ton on Day 1

A scintillating ton by Mayank Agarwal powered India past 200 on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Wankhede. The Indian opener resurrected the innings after the hosts lost Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli in the second session. Mayank led the fightback of Kohli-led India, who were perturbed by Ajaz Patel. Here are the key takeaways.

Openers Mayank and Shubman Gill dominated New Zealand in the first hour as skipper Kohli elected to bat. The duo added 80 runs for the first wicket. However, off-spinner Ajaz dismissed Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Kohli in quick succession before tea. Mayank launched a counter-attack after the break, reaching his fourth Test ton. Wriddhiman Saha accompanied him as India finished on 221/4 at stumps.

Mayank and Shreyas Iyer helped India cross the 100-run mark after they were reduced to 80/3. The former looked sturdy even though he kept on losing partners. Mayank was all guns blazing in the third session, especially against spinners. He negotiated the dangerous Ajaz, who had derailed India's campaign. Mayank eventually reached his fourth century in Test cricket (120*).

Ajaz Patel gave New Zealand three crucial breakthroughs after Mayank and Gill settled in. He got rid of Gill, with the Indian opener getting caught behind. In his very next over, Ajaz dismissed top-order batter Pujara for a duck. Indian skipper Kohli (0) departed on the final delivery of that over. Ajaz also removed Iyer to register figures of 4/73 (10 maidens).

Kohli recorded his 10th duck while leading in Test cricket, the joint-second-most ducks by a captain in the format, with South African legend Graeme Smith. Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming tops this list with 13 ducks. Kohli now has the joint-most ducks (4) by an Indian captain in a calendar year along with Bishan Bedi (1976), Kapil Dev (1983), and MS Dhoni (2011).

The dismissal of the Indian captain, Kohli, triggered a controversy. The 33-year-old reviewed an lbw appeal after he felt that the ball hit his bat first. However, the third-umpire couldn't overturn the decision as he didn't have any conclusive evidence regarding the same.

The first session was abandoned as the outfield was wet due to incessant rain. India are missing the services of Ishant Sharma (finger dislocation), Ajinkya Rahane (hamstring strain), and Ravindra Jadeja (forearm injury). Meanwhile, Tom Latham is leading New Zealand in place of Kane Williamson (elbow injury). As far as the wicket is concerned, there was enough turn for spinners on Day 1 itself.