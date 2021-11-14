Daryl Mitchell earns Test call-up for India series: Details here

Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in New Zealand's Test squad

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has earned a Test call-up for the two-match series against India, starting this month. The 30-year-old has been added as a replacement for Devon Conway, who was earlier ruled out of the T20 World Cup final with an untimely injury. Besides, Mitchell powered New Zealand to their first T20 World Cup final, earlier this week. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Mitchell has been rewarded for his match-winning effort in New Zealand's semi-final win against England. His unbeaten 72 (47) helped the Kiwis chase 167 in what turned out to be a nail-biting encounter. Mitchell replaces opening batter Conway, who broke his hand during the same match. The latter was then ruled out of the final and the succeeding T20I series against India.

Mitchell made his Test debut in November 2019

Mitchell made his Test debut in November 2019 against England at Hamilton. As of now, he has featured in a total of five Tests. The right-handed batter has amassed 232 runs at an incredible average of 58.00. His tally includes two 50+ scores (1 hundred, 1 fifty). His most recent appearance came against England ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final.

A look at Mitchell's international numbers

In an international career spanning over two years, Mitchell has smashed 689 runs from 29 matches at an average of 38.27. The tally includes two tons (best score: 102*). Interestingly, he averages just 16.60 in six matches against India (across formats).

New Zealand to tour India this month

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the first T20I between India and New Zealand on November 17. Meanwhile, the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will play host to the next two T20Is on November 19 and 21 respectively. The two Test matches will be held in Green Park, Kanpur (November 25-29) and Wankhede, Mumbai (December 3-7).