T20 World Cup: Injured Jason Roy could miss the semi-finals

England opener Jason Roy suffered a leg injury in the match against South Africa

Star opener Jason Roy suffered a leg injury in England's defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup by South Africa. The English batter retired hurt on 20 and was on crutches following the game. Besides, England reached the semi-finals despite a 10-run defeat to the Proteas in Sharjah. It is understood that Roy will be assessed on Sunday. Here are further details.

Information

We have a lot of depth: Eoin Morgan

After the match, England captain Eoin Morgan showed no signs of worry. "We have a lot of depth and that is something we have tried to build over the last couple of years. We have dealt with injuries throughout and before the tournament," he said.

Replacement

Either James Vince or Sam Billings could replace Roy

James Vince could get into the main squad if Roy is ruled out of the remainder of T20 World Cup. At present, the top-order batter is one of the reserves in the England squad. Meanwhile, right-handed batter Sam Billings could be added to the Playing XI. With his presence, either Jonny Bairstow or Dawid Malan can open alongside Jos Buttler.

Roy

Roy has been the mainstay opener for England since 2020

Roy has been the mainstay opener for England in white-ball cricket since February 2020. He has racked up 1,316 runs from 53 T20Is at an average of 25.30. Since February 2020, he has racked up 573 runs in 21 T20Is at an average of 28.65. Roy has struck at 144.69 ever since. His absence could affect England's top order.

England

England are the winners of Group 1

England finished the league stage as the winners of Group 1. They were the first side to qualify for the semi-finals after winning four games. The Eoin Morgan-led side registered a Net Run Rate of +2.464. They lost their final league stage fixture by 10 runs to South Africa. Australia are the second semi-finalists from Group 1, along with England.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first injury concern for England in the tournament. Earlier, pace spearhead Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh strain which he suffered in the match against Sri Lanka. Later on, Mark Wood replaced Mills and played his first match of the tournament. England are already without Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.