T20 WC, England vs SL: Dasun Shanaka elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 07:05 pm

England and Sri Lanka are facing each other in the Super 12 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at Sharjah. England top the Group 1 at present, having won their opening three games. On the other hand, Sri Lanka can be knocked out with another defeat. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to field first.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 12 times in T20I cricket, with England leading the head-to-head series 8-4. Notably, England are unbeaten against Sri Lanka in the last six encounters. In June, they routed the Lankans 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. As far as the T20 WC is concerned, England lead Sri Lanka 3-1. SL beat England in the 2012 edition.

Details

Key details about the match

The match is being held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. SL lost the final-over thriller to South Africa on this venue. The surface here gets sluggish as the match progresses. Expect spinners to be in action. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Teams

Here are the two teams

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara