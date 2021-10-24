ICC T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Key player battles

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 24, 2021, 12:11 pm

India and Pakistan gear up for a high-octane clash in the fourth Super 12 encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In a pressure battle, every detail will be key for players from both sides. The momentum can shift any time during a T20I match and dictating the phases will be key. On the same note, we decode the player battles.

#1

Shaheen Afridi versus the Indian openers

Shaheen Afridi will be keen to make use of the new ball against the Indian openers. The left-arm pacer, who has several attributes to test KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Rahul is enjoying good form with the bat and Rohit has all the experience to keep the composure. Afridi is a vital asset and will be difficult to play against.

#2

Virat Kohli vs Shadab Khan

Indian captain Virat Kohli has fallen prey to quality spin bowling on several occasions in the recent past. Given that Shadab Khan is a leg-spinner, Kohli could struggle against the experienced bowler. Kohli will need to read the deliveries well and play as per the demands. Notably, the 32-year-old has amassed 254 runs at an average of 84 against Pakistan in T20Is.

#3

Babar will need to negotiate Bumrah and Shami

Babar Azam is Pakistan's best bet with the bat and like Kohli, he can make all the difference. The stylish Babar will however have his task cut out against Indian pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Babar will be tested in terms of accuracy and pace by both these experienced pacers, who enjoyed themselves in IPL 2021. Babar's application will be vital.

#4

Hafeez will hope to handle Jadeja

Mohammad Hafeez will have a lot of work in the middle overs against the Indian spin attack. Ravindra Jadeja, who is known for his tight spells and ability to run through his overs, can be a big challenge for the veteran batter. However, Hafeez is a great player of spin and has bundles of experience riding. He can read situations well.