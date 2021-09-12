Sri Lanka name squad for ICC T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka have announced the squad for the T20 World Cup

The Sri Lanka cricket squad has been announced for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Dasun Shanaka will lead the Lankan outfit as they seek to qualify for the main draw of the tournament. SL will play the qualifiers and are in Group A alongside Namibia, Netherlands, and Ireland. Notably, Akila Dananjaya has been demoted to the reserves. Here are the details.

Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Pulina Tharanga, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya

Notable absentees from the squad

The likes of Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, and Danushka Gunathilaka, who were banned for a year for breaking the coronavirus protocols on their tour of England in July, are missing. Kusal Perera makes a return after an injury and this means Minod Bhanuka, who was keeping the wickets in Perera's absence, misses out. Praveen Jayawickrama is the other spin-bowling option.

Lanka have named a decent spin unit

Maheesh Theekshana, who made his T20I debut in the first match against South Africa, has been included. 21-year-old off-spinner got to make his his ODI debut earlier this week as well. He claimed a four-wicket haul. The other spinners included in the squad are Praveen Jayawickrama, who made his international debut earlier this year, and the consistent Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka are enjoying a decent run of form

Sri Lanka have done a decent job of late in white-ball cricket. They beat South Africa 2-1 in the ODI series and are currently playing T20Is. They trail the T20I series 1-0. Prior to the assignments against SA, the Lankans beat India 2-1 in T20Is.