Bundesliga, Dortmund and Bayern register crucial wins: Records broken

Borussia Dortmund won a seven-goal thriller

Borussia Dortmund rode on a brace from Erling Haaland to seal a seven-goal thriller against Bayer Leverkusen in gameweek four of the Bundesliga 2021-22 season. On the other hand, Bayern Munich dished out a commendable performance against RB Leipzig, winning the match by a 4-1 margin. Ahead of their Champions League assignments, these victories will being confidence. We decode the key records registered.

Dortmund fight hard to seal an important victory

The in-form Haaland also registered an assist as he canceled out Florian Wirtz's opener with a towering header and later scored the winning goal from the penalty spot. The match saw Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick and French winger Moussa Diaby score crucial goals for Leverkusen. However, Dortmund managed to get saved with goals from Haaland, Julian Brandt, and Raphael Guerreiro.

The major stats in the Leverkusen-Dortmund game

Haaland now has five goals in four matches in the Bundesliga 2021-22 season. Overall, he has scored 45 times in 47 Bundesliga appearances. Meanwhile, Schick, who went a barren spell without scoring in eight games, has now netted in three successive games. There has been at least one goal scored in the last 13 meetings between Leverkusen and Dortmund. One game was drawn.

Bayern thrash Leipzig with superb 4-1 victory

Champions Bayern rose to second in the Bundesliga table after defeating RB Leipzig. The Bavarians saw Robert Lewandowski score the opener from the penalty spot. Jamal Musiala volleyed the second early on in the second half, before teeing up Leroy Sane for the third. Konrad Laimer pulled one goal back for Leipzig before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting sealed the deal.

Important stats in the Leipzig-Bayern encounter

Bayern are unbeaten in their last seven gamed and have lost only one of 11 Bundesliga matches against Leipzig (W6, D4). Talisman Lewandowski has scored in 17 consecutive matches in all competitions. He netted his 283rd Bundesliga goal (209 for Bayern). The Pole now has 302 goals for Bayern across competitions. The young Musiala has scored four times across his last three competitive games.

