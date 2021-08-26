Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham this summer: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 12:50 pm

Harry Kane to stay at Spurs

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is set to stay at the club this summer. The England skipper said he is 100% focused to help Spurs achieve success. Kane wanted to leave Tottenham and believed he had a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy, however, the club wasn't keen to see him go. Manchester City had submitted two bids for Kane, which was turned down.

I will be staying at Tottenham this summer, says Kane

Kane confirmed he is staying at Tottenham this summer. "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," Kane wrote on Twitter. "I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

Nuno says Kane's attitude in training has been excellent

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said it was "fantastic news" to see Kane's immediate future resolved. "I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent," the former Wolves boss said. "It's finished, Harry is going to be with us," he added.

Kane wanted to leave Spurs

Earlier in May, Sky Sports had reported that Kane told the club he wants to leave this summer. Kane, who is desperate to win trophies, wanted to join a top club. At the end of June, Manchester City had a £100m bid rejected for the England international. City improved their bid but Levy didn't want to negotiate in any manner.

What did Spurs feel regarding Kane?

Spurs always wanted to keep hold of Kane. Levy had claimed earlier that despite understanding Kane's frustration, hinted that a deal would be difficult. Kane has three years left in his contract after signing a six-year extension in 2018. This helped Tottenham have a hold as there was no release clause and nothing written on paper. Therefore the gentleman's agreement was never working.

Kane came off the bench against Wolves

Kane came off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolves in the Premier League. This was his first appearance since returning late for pre-season. Tottenham have won two successive matches in the Premier League to start strongly.