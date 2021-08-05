Statistical analysis of AC Milan vs Inter Milan rivalry

Inter and AC Milan share an intense rivalry in European club football

AC Milan and Inter Milan enjoy one of the most followed rivalries in Italian football. The matches between the two teams are referred to as the Milan Derby. The rivalry started in the early 1900s. Since then the derbies have been fierce in nature. Ahead of a crunch 2021-22 season, we decode their rivalry in numbers.

Their head-to-head record in Serie A

The two teams have faced 174 times in Serie A since the league came into existence in 1929. Inter have bossed the show in the head-to-head record. They have won 67 matches. Meanwhile, Milan have pocketed 52 wins. 55 matches between the two sides have ended in a draw. Real have netted 286 goals compared to Atletico's 259.

Their rivalry in domestic cup competitions

The two teams have met 25 times in the Coppa Italia. Milan lead the proceedings with 10 wins. Inter have sealed eight victories with seven games ending in a draw. Milan have netted 34 goals, besides conceding 24. In the Supercoppa Italiana, Milan have beaten Inter in just one meeting.

Milan have tasted enormous success

Milan have won Serie A on 18 occasions. They have also won two Serie B titles (1980-81, 1982-83). They have sealed the Coppa Italia on five occasions and the Supercoppa Italiana seven times. Their tally in Europe reads UEFA Champions League: 7, European Cup Winners' Cup: 2, UEFA Super Cup: 5. They have won Intercontinental Cup twice and the FIFA Club World Cup once.

Milan have bossed the meetings in the UCL

The two teams have met four times in the UEFA Champions League. Milan have won two games, besides drawing the other two. Milan have a goal difference of +5.

Inter have tasted success as well

Inter have won 19 Serie A titles, including the 2020-21 honor. They have won the Coppa Italian seven times and the Supercoppa Italiana on five occasions. In European competitions, they have lifted the Champions League and UEFA Cup on three occasions each. Worldwide, they have won the Intercontinental Cup twice and the Club World Cup once.