Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England: Here's the team news

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 11:16 pm

Italy are aiming to extend their unbeaten run to 34 matches

Italy and England will be taking on each other in the final of the European Championships tonight. The news from Wembley is that Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been dropped at the expense of wing-back Kieran Trippier. Phil Foden, who suffered a knock, has been left out. Italy have named the same starting XI that faced Spain in the semis. Here are further details.

Italy

Here's the starting XI of Italy

Italy starting XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne.

England

Here's the starting XI of England

England starting XI (3-4-3): Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Luke Shaw; Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling.

Feats

Notable feats achieved by the two teams

Italy are unbeaten in 33 games in all competitions (W28 D5). The Azzurri have maintained their 100% record at the Euro 2020 (W6). They have won 13 successive games across competitions. Meanwhile, England are unbeaten in 12 matches across competitions. The Three Lions have sealed 11 victories during this phase (W11 D1). They have five wins and a draw at Euro 2020.

Information

When and where to watch in India?

The match is set to start at 12:30 AM IST and can be watched on the SonyTen Network. One can stream the match live on the SonyLIV app as well (paid subscription).