IIM-Calcutta student alleges she was raped in hostel

A student of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta has alleged that she was raped by a collegemate inside the boys' hostel. The accused was arrested after the woman filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Haridevpur Police Station. According to her complaint, she was invited to the hostel under the pretense of a counseling session.

Incident details Here's how the incident unfolded The woman alleged that she was given a drink laced with drugs by the accused, which made her lose consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she found that she had been raped. A police official confirmed to PTI, "The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counseling session." The official added, "She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel."

Arrest details Accused arrested The accused was detained and later arrested by the Kolkata police. The woman also alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident to anyone. This incident comes just two weeks after a 24-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped at a law college in Kolkata. In that case, three men and the college's security guard were arrested.