'HIT 3 script is entirely original...': Nani on plagiarism allegations

Actor Nani has denied allegations of plagiarism in his recent Telugu film HIT: The Third Case. Tamil writer Vimalavelan (Sonia Vimal) had filed a petition in the Madras High Court, claiming that the film's script was copied from his works, Agent 11 and Agent V. Responding to these claims, Nani filed a counter affidavit stating that the accusations are "false, misleading and unfounded," reported TOI.

Language barrier Respondents request official English translation of plaintiff's works Since Vimalavelan's works are in Tamil, Nani and other respondents have said they don't know the language. They have requested an official English translation of the script so they can respond effectively to the alleged similarities between both scripts. The affidavit also stated that the similarities pointed out by Vimalavelan are "standard tropes and recurring motifs" in the thriller, crime, and investigative genres, added TOI's report.

Originality claim 'Any similarities are common elements...' Nani's team has maintained that the script of HIT 3 is "entirely original and independently conceived." The affidavit stated, "These [similar] elements are not unique, distinctive or original to the plaintiff's work, nor are they protectable under copyright law." The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is streaming on Netflix.