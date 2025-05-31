What's the story

Uber is embroiled in a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Carma Technology, a company founded in 2007 by Sean O'Sullivan.

The lawsuit alleges that Uber violated five of Carma's patents pertaining to the system of matching riders with vehicle capacity.

The patents are directly linked to ridesharing, which was Carma's business model for nearly a decade before it pivoted toward road-pricing services like GPS tolling and HOV verification.

Carma is now asking for jury trial and permanent injunction against Uber.