What's the story

Malaika Arora has been warned by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai that a non-bailable warrant may be issued against her for her "intentional" absence from court hearings.

The case in question is the infamous 2012 brawl at the Taj Hotel involving actor Saif Ali Khan and an NRI businessman.

Arora was present at the hotel during the incident and needs to testify as a witness.