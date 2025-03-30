What's the story

On Saturday, actor Amrita Arora testified in court regarding the infamous 2012 brawl at the Taj Hotel involving actor Saif Ali Khan and an NRI businessman, Iqbal Sharma.

Arora, who was present during the incident, claimed that Sharma had misbehaved and threatened their group.

The altercation reportedly started when Sharma entered the restaurant's private section where Khan's group was dining and yelled at them to "shut up and keep quiet."