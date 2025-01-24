What's the story

The investigation into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has taken a new turn.

As per the details released to media, discrepancies have been found in the statements given by Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to the police.

Their accounts of the robbery attempt at their Bandra home on January 16 appear to contradict each other.

The accused in this case is Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), a Bangladeshi national illegally living in India.