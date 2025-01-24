Saif, Kareena's versions of stabbing attack don't match up
What's the story
The investigation into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has taken a new turn.
As per the details released to media, discrepancies have been found in the statements given by Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to the police.
Their accounts of the robbery attempt at their Bandra home on January 16 appear to contradict each other.
The accused in this case is Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), a Bangladeshi national illegally living in India.
Incident recall
How do their accounts differ?
Per Times of India, recalling the incident, Khan told police that he and Kapoor Khan were in their bedroom on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building when they heard their younger son Jehangir's (Jeh) nanny scream.
They rushed to the room where they saw the alleged attacker.
The nanny, Eliyama Philips, was screaming while Jeh was crying, Khan told the police on Friday.
Statement
Kapoor Khan said she saw Khan fighting with the attacker
In her statement to the police last week, Kapoor Khan alleged that when she came down from the 12th floor, she witnessed Khan fighting the attacker.
Describing the assailant as "very aggressive," the Heroine star recalled being terrified, so much so that her sister Karisma Kapoor had to take her to Kapoor's home.
Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story from the day suggested she was with Kapoor and other friends, prompting many to initially believe that she wasn't home during the attack.
Additional doubts
Medical report and CCTV footage raised further questions
Adding to the confusion, Khan's medical report contradicted earlier claims that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan had brought him to the hospital. Instead, it was reportedly his friend-business partner Afsar Zaidi who did so.
Experts have also questioned whether the suspect caught on CCTV inside their building was actually the attacker.
Senior lawyer Swapnil Kothari told ToI that if Khan was stabbed six times, there should have been blood stains on the attacker's body which were missing in the footage.
Statement discrepancies
Political leaders also sparked speculation regarding Khan's quick recovery
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam raised doubts over the Bollywood actor's speedy recovery. He wondered how Khan could recover so quickly after he underwent a six-hour-long surgery for deep stab wounds.
Earlier, Maharashtra Minister of Ports Development Nitesh Rane cast doubts over the stabbing incident.
"When I saw Saif Ali Khan after he was discharged, I doubted whether he was really stabbed or just acting," he said.
New developments
Security measures and intruder's father's claims
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has beefed up security at Khan's residence by deploying two constables in two shifts.
Fingerprints collected from Khan's Bandra flat have been confirmed to match those of Shariful.
However, Shariful's father, Mohammad Ruhul Amin Fakir, has denied claims of his son's guilt, saying that he was an easy target due to his illegal entry into India.
Ruhul now plans to appeal to Bangladeshi politicians.