Why 'Dabangg' casting process felt like 'arranged marriage' to Sonakshi
Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Hindi cinema debut with the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, recently opened up about how she was cast for the film. Speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her podcast What Women Want Season 5, Sinha revealed that she was spotted by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan at Amrita Arora's wedding. Eventually, this led to her being cast in Dabangg.
'Dabangg just happened': Sinha on her casting
Describing the unexpected turn of events, Sinha said, "Dabangg just happened. Salman and Arbaaz saw me at Amrita's wedding. I had lost all the weight at that time." "They told me they were writing something and thought I'd be perfect for the role. I never took them seriously. Then, they came to my house to narrate the script."
'It felt like an arranged marriage'
Sinha further narrated, "My whole family sat and listened. They nodded, shook hands, and left. The next thing I knew, I was on the Dabangg set. It felt like an arranged marriage." "But once I reached the set, I realized I wanted to do this, and I've been doing it ever since." The film was directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap.