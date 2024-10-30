Summarize Simplifying... In short The Punjab court has criticized police for providing a studio-like facility for criminal Bishnoi's interview, suggesting possible corruption.

'Provided studio-like facility...': Court slams Punjab cops over Bishnoi interview

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:16 pm Oct 30, 202401:16 pm

What's the story The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a fresh investigation into the 2023 interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by a private channel from Bathinda jail. The court was not satisfied with the SIT's cancelation report and hinted at a possible nexus and criminal conspiracy between police officials and Bishnoi. It noted that police officers permitted Bishnoi to use electronic devices and gave a "studio-like facility" for the interview.

Police scrutiny

Court questions police involvement in Bishnoi's interview

The bench, headed by Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Lapita Banerji, observed that "involvement of police officials may suggest receipt of illegal gratification from the criminal or his associates and constitute offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act." The court also raised concerns over Shiv Kumar, former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in-charge who was sacked but continued on an extension. It questioned Bishnoi's repeated transfers to the CIA in Kharar for remand and interrogation purposes.

Investigation update

New SIT investigation ordered, report expected within 6 weeks

The court has now ordered a new SIT investigation headed by Prabodh Kumar, Special DGP of Punjab State Human Rights Commission. The team has been tasked with investigating possible criminal conspiracy, abetment, forgery and offenses under various acts including the Prevention of Corruption Act and Information Technology Act. A report from this investigation is expected in six weeks.

Trial update

Court stays trial proceedings, seeks explanation from authorities

The first FIR filed on January 5 had several charges including extortion and criminal conspiracy. However, on October 9, police dropped six charges and filed a challan only for criminal intimidation against Bishnoi. Upon learning of this, the court stayed trial proceedings. It has also ordered Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) to reveal the basis of his March 2023 statement denying that interviews were conducted in Punjab's jail facilities.

Case spotlight

Bishnoi's interviews gain attention following Siddique's murder

The row over Bishnoi's interviews caught attention after videos emerged following the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on October 13. During hearings initiated in September 2023, it was noted that such interviews could glorify crime and adversely affect impressionable minds. In his interviews, Bishnoi denied involvement in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and hinted at revenge against actor Salman Khan. The court has deferred further proceedings to November 19.