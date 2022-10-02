India

Moose Wala murder: Main suspect gangster Deepak flees police custody

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 02, 2022

The gangster Deepak is one of the 15 primary suspects against whom a charge sheet has already been filed.

In a humiliating turn of events for the Punjab Police, the main suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case escaped from the Kapurthala Jail while being transferred to the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) headquarters in a private car, India Today reported. Deepak, who is believed to be a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly fled during the night of Saturday and Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala's murder on May 29 exposed the growing proximity between gangsters and terrorists in Punjab.

Police officials named Bisnoi, a popular gangster, as the main conspirator in the killing after his close associate Goldy Brar claimed that they had planned the singer's killing.

Cross-border drone attacks and inter-gang rivalries have been in focus in Punjab over the last few months.

Reports Deepak is close aide of alleged mastermind Bishnoi

According to reports, Deepak is a close aide of gangster Bishnoi, the mastermind behind Moose Wala's murder. His name was on the charge sheet that listed 15 people who were shooters, masterminds, and others involved in the murder, as per India Today report. He was brought to Punjab by the Delhi Police on a production warrant, the report said.

Past incidents Similar escape bids by the gangster

Saturday night's incident is the fourth time that Deepak escaped the police. Earlier too, he was behind bars in the Ambala Central jail in 2017 when he made a daring escape by using pepper spray in the eyes of a police official. He escaped when he was brought to a hospital for a medical check-up. Security officials are on the lookout for the gangster.

Details Moose Wala murder accused booked under UAPA

To recall, the Delhi Police had conducted several raids linked to cases registered by them against Bishnoi, his associates, and the members of his rival gang of Davinder Bambiha. Delhi Police had also booked Moose Wala murder accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and transferred the case to NIA. Interstate searches were also conducted especially in Punjab related to the case.

Action Charge sheet filed against 15 persons

On August 18, Punjab Police filed a charge sheet against 15 people nearly three months after the brutal killing of singer-turner-politician. The charge sheet named Bishnoi and Bishnu Bhagwanpuria as the masterminds behind the murder. The renowned musician, Moose Wala was gunned down in Mansa, Punjab a day after the state government withdrew part of his security cover.