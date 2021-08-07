Youth Akali leader shot dead in Punjab, 20 rounds fired

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 07:46 pm

A youth Akali Dal leader was shot dead in Punjab this morning.

A leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) youth wing was shot dead in Mohali district of Punjab this morning, in a chilling crime caught on camera. Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, also known as Vicky, was killed around 10:30 am as some 20 bullets were fired at him by four accused. A police case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Details

Incident took place at a market in Sector 71

The incident took place at Mataur Market in Sector 71, where Middukhera had gone to visit a property dealer's office. Just as he was about to sit in his car, four men, wearing caps and face masks, opened fire at him. They then chased Middukhera as he tried to run for cover. He ran for half-a-kilometer before collapsing, reports say.

Probe

Body of the deceased sent for autopsy

Middukhera was rushed to a nearby hospital in a PCR van, but was declared brought dead, according to the police. SSP Satinder Singh and the DSP rushed to the scene after being alerted. Police have recovered some empty shells from the area and are scanning the CCTV footage. The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and his car taken into custody.

Details

Who was Vicky Middukhera?

Middukhera was once the president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), Chandigarh. He joined the Akali Dal's student wing called Students Organisation of India (SOI) in 2013. He was the SOI's Chandigarh unit in-charge until last year. He had gotten married two years ago and was considered close to several MLAs in Punjab and Haryana.

Reaction

'No one feels safe': Akali Dal slams government

Senior Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the incident has exposed the state's "deteriorating law and order situation." "No one feels safe because the law-and-order situation in Punjab has broken down (sic)," Cheema said, according to news agency PTI. "This shows there is no fear of law as the incident took place in broad daylight," he added.