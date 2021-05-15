Non-bailable warrant issued against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 15, 2021, 07:13 pm

Non-bailable warrant issued against Sushil Kumar in murder case

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and nine others in connection with the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana. The Delhi Police, on Monday, issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) for Kumar, who is missing ever since the brawl, that happened at the Chhatrasal Stadium parking area, came to light. Here are further details.

Warrant

Delhi court accepts the warrant

It is understood that the application to issue non-bailable warrant against Kumar has been approved by a Delhi court. "We also sent a letter to Delhi government, informing that their official Sushil Kumar, and his associate, Ajay Kumar, who is a physical education teacher, have been named by the victims. Departmental action should be taken against him," a senior police officer said.

Notice

Delhi Police earlier served him a notice

It has been learned that the Delhi Police have decided to announce a reward for Kumar's arrest. "After registering an FIR, we served notice to him, but he switched off his phone and has been untraceable since. We also conducted raids at his friends' residences and now have decided to announce a reward for information leading to his arrest," the police sources said.