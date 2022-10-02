India

Centre approves 78-day festive bonus for Railways employees

Earlier, the government raised the DA of Railway employees by 4% based on 7th Pay Commission.

The non-gazetted employees of the Indian Railways are set to receive a bonus equivalent to 78 days of wages ahead of Dussehra. The incentives will benefit 11.27 Railway employees excluding Railway Protection Force (RPF) and special force (RPSF) personnel. The Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bonus for the financial year 2021-22 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Railways.

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi approves productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for 11.27 lakh eligible non-gazetted Railway employees.

Information Bonus to be calculated at Rs. 7,000 monthly wage

The Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) is expected to raise productivity and efficiency of the Railways, the ministry tweeted. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav said if any employee's wage exceeds Rs. 7,000 per month, then the bonus will be calculated at Rs. 7,000 itself and paid before the Dussehra holidays . Earlier, the ministry raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees by 4%.

Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji on behalf of entire rail parivar for sanctioning the productivity-linked bonus for 78 days.

Details Maximum payable bonus is Rs. 17,951

A government statement read that Railway employees had worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 lockdown ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities such as food grain, coal, fertilizer, medicine, etc. The maximum bonus payable to the eligible non-gazetted employees is Rs. 17,951 with no ceiling on wages for eligibility. Apart from incentivizing the employees, the bonus would also provide an impetus to the economy.