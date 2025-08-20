Guy Pearce to play Rupert Murdoch in Danny Boyle's 'Ink'

Acclaimed actor Guy Pearce is reportedly in talks to star as media mogul Rupert Murdoch in an upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning play Ink. The project will be directed by Danny Boyle , with Jack O'Connell also in negotiations to portray Larry Lamb, the editor of The Sun hired by Murdoch in the late 1960s. The film is being penned by James Graham, the original playwright of Ink.

Play's success More about the play and its critical reception Ink, which premiered on stage in 2017, was a critical and commercial success. It won an Olivier award and two Tonys. Murdoch had previously praised Boyle as "a creative genius" on social media after the London Olympics opening ceremony. However, he also criticized the event for being "a little too politically correct." Set in 1969, Ink will show how Murdoch acquired the struggling newspaper The Sun and hired Lamb to run it.

Recent works Boyle and O'Connell's recent projects Boyle recently returned to the zombie franchise he helped create with 28 Years Later, a box office success that grossed $150 million worldwide. O'Connell appeared in the final scenes of this film and will have a more prominent role in its sequel, set to release next year. He also starred in Ryan Coogler's hit horror film Sinners and will soon be seen in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.