Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi admits to planning Moose Wala Murder: Police

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 24, 2022, 11:21 am 2 min read

The accused had done the recce thrice to plan the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Punjab Police has said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that he was the mastermind in Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala's killing. Officials said Bishnoi admitted to the crime and revealed that he had been planning it since last August. They said another accused in the case, Baldev alias Nikku, was also arrested on Thursday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the main conspirator in the killing after Goldy Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi, claimed that he and gangster Bishnoi had planned the singer's killing.

Brar claimed Moose Wala was killed as revenge for the murder of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal.

Statement What did the top police official say?

"The plan to kill Moose Wala was being hatched since August last year," said ADGP Pramod Ban. Ban, who is also heading the Anti-Gangster Task Force, said the recce was done thrice and in January too, a different group of shooters had attempted to kill Moose Wala. Notably, Bishnoi was arrested in the case recently and his remand was extended till June 27.

Details 'Petrol pump receipt led to trail of events'

Ban said Punjab Police got a clue from a receipt of a Fatehabad-based petrol pump dated May 25, which was found in the car used for the killing. Police also identified the accused Priyavrat from CCTV footage of the pump, he stated. Meanwhile, 13 people have been arrested so far, helping police uncover the plot.

Court Bishnoi's police remand extended

Meanwhile, a court in Mansa had extended the police remand of gangster Bishnoi. Last week, Punjab police brought him to the state from Delhi for questioning in the Moose Wala case. Notably, Delhi Police had arrested three persons, including two shooters in the case. One of them was in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident.

Extradition Red corner notice issued against Goldy Brar

Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, was found involved in many other cases in the past. Last year, a court in Faridkot issued a non-bailable warrant against Brar for the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. Recently, Interpol also issued a red corner notice against him, and efforts are on to extradite him to India.