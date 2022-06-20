India

Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Two more sharpshooters in police custody

Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Two more sharpshooters in police custody

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 20, 2022, 09:08 pm 2 min read

Goldy Brar, who is the alleged master mind, was in touch with the leader of the sharpshooter.

Delhi Police on Monday arrested two more sharpshooters in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Identified as Kashish and Priyavrata Fauji, they were nabbed in Mundra area of Gujarat. Police stated they recovered a large number of weapons from their possession. Notably, authorities have stated that multiple sharpshooters are engaged in the Moose Wala murder investigation.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the main conspirator in the killing after Goldy Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi, claimed that he and gangster Bishnoi had planned the singer's killing.

Brar claimed Moose Wala was killed as revenge for the murder of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal.

Official What did the police say?

In a news briefing, Delhi Police Special Cell Chief HGS Dhaliwal explained the events surrounding Moose Wala. He stated that solving the case without seeing the crime scene was difficult for the special cell. "We have identified all six-shooters. Who sat in which car, who used a pistol, and who used an AK47, all have been identified," he said.

Revelations Fauji was in touch with alleged mastermind Goldy Brar: Police

Police said Fauji hails from Haryana and was earlier associated with the Ramkaran gang as a sharpshooter. They said he had allegedly led a group of attackers who killed Moose Wala and was in direct contact with the gangster Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, at the time of the incident. Fauji was also arrested in 2015 in two murder cases.

Details Kashish accused of firing bullets at the singer

Priyavrat and Kashish were both seen at a petrol pump in Fatehgarh. Kashish is suspected of shooting at Moose Wala. He was also charged with murder in another instance last year. Prior to these two, authorities nabbed another sharpshooter from Pune, Santosh Jadhav. Jadhav was found with 13 guns and eight cell phones although he denied any participation in the murder.

Extradition Red corner notice issued against Goldie Brar

Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, was found involved in many other cases in the past. Last year, a court in Faridkot issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar for the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. Recently, Interpol also issued a red corner notice against him, and efforts are on to extradite him to India.