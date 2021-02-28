Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 10:57 am

The three-match ODI series between India and England, scheduled to be played in Pune, has received the green signal from the Maharashtra state government. However, the games will be held behind closed doors, owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The two teams are presently engaged in the Test series, with one game to go. Here is more.

Information The decision was taken considering the present scenario in Maharashtra

The decision was taken after a meeting of the Maharashtra Cricket Association President Vikas Kakatkar with the Mumbai Cricket Association's Governing Council chairman Milind Narvekar, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, considering the incumbent scenario in Maharashtra.

Statement Permission to hold ODIs sans spectators granted: MCA

"Keeping the seriousness of the current spike in Covid cases in Maharashtra, after inputs from the Honourable Chief Minister, it was decided that permission will be granted for these matches without spectators," the Maharashtra Cricket Association stated in a release. "The Chief Minister requested the president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association to take all necessary precautions regarding players and other officials."

Spectators Second Test saw the return of spectators

The second Test between India and England in Chennai saw the return of spectators in 50 per cent capacity. After the announcement of relaxations amid COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI gave permission to the TNCA to open its gates for spectators. Meanwhile, the newly-built Motera Stadium (Narendra Modi Stadium) also welcomed fans for the third Test. However, the Day/Night encounter ended inside two days.

Schedule The two teams to play five T20Is and three ODIs