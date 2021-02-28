-
India vs England: ODIs to be played behind closed doorsLast updated on Feb 28, 2021, 10:57 am
The three-match ODI series between India and England, scheduled to be played in Pune, has received the green signal from the Maharashtra state government.
However, the games will be held behind closed doors, owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The two teams are presently engaged in the Test series, with one game to go.
Here is more.
Information
The decision was taken considering the present scenario in Maharashtra
The decision was taken after a meeting of the Maharashtra Cricket Association President Vikas Kakatkar with the Mumbai Cricket Association's Governing Council chairman Milind Narvekar, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, considering the incumbent scenario in Maharashtra.
Statement
Permission to hold ODIs sans spectators granted: MCA
"Keeping the seriousness of the current spike in Covid cases in Maharashtra, after inputs from the Honourable Chief Minister, it was decided that permission will be granted for these matches without spectators," the Maharashtra Cricket Association stated in a release.
"The Chief Minister requested the president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association to take all necessary precautions regarding players and other officials."
Spectators
Second Test saw the return of spectators
The second Test between India and England in Chennai saw the return of spectators in 50 per cent capacity.
After the announcement of relaxations amid COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI gave permission to the TNCA to open its gates for spectators.
Meanwhile, the newly-built Motera Stadium (Narendra Modi Stadium) also welcomed fans for the third Test.
However, the Day/Night encounter ended inside two days.
Schedule
The two teams to play five T20Is and three ODIs
Following the completion of fourth Test, the two teams will lock horns in the five-match T20I series, starting March 12.
The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the five T20Is.
Meanwhile, both the contingents will then head to Pune for the three-match ODI series (March 23, 26, 28).
This will be the first white-ball assignment (T20Is and ODIs) in India post the COVID-enforced break.