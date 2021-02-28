Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 10:42 am

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his scoring run in Serie A after finding the net against Verona in gameweek 24. Ronaldo's 49th minute goal wasn't enough though as Juventus were held by hosts Verona 1-1. Antonin Barak's header canceled out the lead Ronaldo had provided the Turin giants. The result leaves Juventus seven points adrift of leaders Inter. Here are the details.

Match How did the match pan out?

Juventus saw Ronaldo score the opener as he slotted home with a first-time finish from Federico Chiesa's pass. However, the visitors faded from there on and didn't provide much impetus. Verona cashed in and equalised through Antonin Barak's header from Darko Lazovic's cross. Juve managed to hold on in the end with Wojciech Szczesny denying Lazovic a winner.

Opta stats Ronaldo extends his Serie A scoring run

Ronaldo has now scored 47 goals in his last 47 Serie A matches. Meanwhile, only Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (both 16) have scored more than Cristiano Ronaldo (14) in away matches in the current season in the Top-5 European Leagues across competitions.

Feats Ronaldo scores 19th league goal of the campaign

Lionel Messi reached his 19th La Liga goal of the season on Saturday as Barcelona overcame Sevilla 2-0. And now, Ronaldo matched the tally, netting his 19th goal of the Italian league campaign (highest), having played three games lesser than Messi. Ronaldo has raced to 71 Serie A goals in just 84 games. He surpassed Paolo Dybala's tally of 70 in 172 games.

Information Ronaldo races to 91 goals for Juventus