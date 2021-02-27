Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 27, 2021, 11:51 pm

FC Barcelona moved to the second spot in La Liga standings after overcoming Sevilla 2-0. Barca are two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand. Meanwhile, Sevilla remain fourth with 48 points under their belt. Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi were on the scoresheet as Barcelona got the job done. Here we present the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Messi fed Dembele to slot home the opener in the 29th minute. Sergino Dest then hit the post as Sevilla hung on. The game also saw Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet had a header disallowed for offside. Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri also had a goal ruled out for offside. Finally, Messi scrambled home a late second to clinch the game.

Barca Seven away league wins for Barca

Barcelona have won their last seven away games in La Liga. As per Opta, they have equaled their fourth best run away from home in the competition (seven wins in a row in April 2012). Barca have hit the post 18 times away from home in all competitions this season. This is more than any other top 5 European League sides.

Goals Messi scores 19th league goal of the season

Messi has netted the most goals this season in La Liga. He has racked up 19 goals, having played 23 games. The Argentine stalwart has four assists under his belt. His 23-goal involvement is the highest this season. Messi has registered the most shots this season in La Liga (97). Messi has scored or assisted in nine of his last 10 games for Barcelona.

Do you know? Messi scores 463rd La Liga goal