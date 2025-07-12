'Survivor': Documentary on Shiva Rajkumar's cancer battle coming soon

The documentary was officially announced on Saturday, coinciding with the icon's birthday. It is produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under their banner, Geetha Pictures, and written, as well as directed by Pradeep Sastry. The actor revealed that his doctor was the one who had advised him to document this process.

On the day of his birth, comes a story of his rebirth.. Officially announcing SURVIVOR - ನಮ್ಮ ⭐ ಸೂಪರ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ⭐ Documentary! The story of Shivanna's sporty, warrior spirit.. more updates coming this August! Starring @NimmaShivanna Produced by @geethapictures … pic.twitter.com/rx22wsUX7O

Health update

The actor's health struggles

Rumors about the actor's declining health first surfaced in August 2024, when he appeared visibly unwell during a press meet at his home. He later admitted during the promotions of Bhairathi Ranagal that he was undergoing treatment and needed surgery. The actor underwent a neo-bladder reconstruction, after which he was declared cancer-free. Despite his health struggles, he completed huge portions of the film 45, including an action block, while undergoing chemotherapy.