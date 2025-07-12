'Survivor': Documentary on Shiva Rajkumar's cancer battle coming soon
What's the story
Kannada cinema icon Shiva Rajkumar is set to demonstrate his inspiring battle with bladder cancer in a new documentary titled Survivor. The actor had confirmed in March 2025 that his nearly year-long fight against the disease would be recorded for public awareness. The documentary will explore his journey from diagnosis to treatment and eventual recovery, offering an intimate look at this challenging phase of his life.
Release details
More updates to be revealed in August
The documentary was officially announced on Saturday, coinciding with the icon's birthday. It is produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under their banner, Geetha Pictures, and written, as well as directed by Pradeep Sastry. The actor revealed that his doctor was the one who had advised him to document this process.
Twitter Post
'A story of rebirth...'
On the day of his birth, comes a story of his rebirth..— Geetha Pictures (@GeethaPictures) July 12, 2025
Officially announcing
SURVIVOR - ನಮ್ಮ ⭐ ಸೂಪರ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ⭐ Documentary!
The story of Shivanna's sporty, warrior spirit..
more updates coming this August!
Starring @NimmaShivanna
Produced by @geethapictures… pic.twitter.com/rx22wsUX7O
Health update
The actor's health struggles
Rumors about the actor's declining health first surfaced in August 2024, when he appeared visibly unwell during a press meet at his home. He later admitted during the promotions of Bhairathi Ranagal that he was undergoing treatment and needed surgery. The actor underwent a neo-bladder reconstruction, after which he was declared cancer-free. Despite his health struggles, he completed huge portions of the film 45, including an action block, while undergoing chemotherapy.