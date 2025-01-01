Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor-producer Shiva Rajkumar has announced his victory over cancer, expressing gratitude to his fans, family, and doctors.

'I'll be back stronger': Actor-producer Shiva Rajkumar declares himself cancer-free

By Tanvi Gupta 05:14 pm Jan 01, 202505:14 pm

What's the story Kannada film industry's beloved actor and producer, Shiva Rajkumar, has announced that he is now cancer-free after successful treatment in the US. In a heartfelt New Year message shared on social media, the 62-year-old actor expressed his gratitude toward fans, family, and medical team for their unwavering support during his health battle. He underwent surgery for bladder cancer at the Miami Cancer Institute in December.

Rajkumar's emotional journey and gratitude toward his support system

In a video shared on social media, Rajkumar spoke about his recovery journey. "I was scared even before, but fans, relatives, co-artists, and doctors - especially Dr. Shashidhar who treated me...made me strong," he said. He also thanked those who stood by him during his treatment including his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar. "My cousin, wife Geetha...took great care of me. Doctors and the entire staff at the Miami Cancer Center were extremely supportive," he added.

Rajkumar's post-surgery plans and wife's message of gratitude

Rajkumar revealed his kidney bladder was removed and replaced with a new one. He said, "The kidney bladder was removed, and a new one was put in place. With all your wishes and the doctor's advice, I'll be taking care of myself for the next month. I will be back stronger soon." His wife also shared a message of gratitude, confirming all reports have come back negative and officially declaring him cancer-free.

Take a look at the video here

Rajkumar's courage and commitment to work during treatment

Despite his health challenges, Rajkumar continued to work through his treatment. He revealed, "Because of this courage, I used to be at ease. I used to shoot, and I don't even know how I did it." Notably, he shot the climax sequence of his upcoming film 45 while undergoing chemotherapy and even promoted his last film Bhairathi Ranagal during this time.