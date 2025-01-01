Before 'Gadar 3,' Anil Sharma wants to make love story
Acclaimed director Anil Sharma, who is known for his blockbuster Gadar series, has expressed interest in making a love story for his next project. In an interview with OTTplay, he revealed that while Gadar 3 is on the cards, it's not happening anytime soon. "We will eventually do Gadar 3, but there is time for that...Now I want to make a love story and I will do that too," he stated.
Sharma's love story idea and future plans
When asked what his proposed love story would be like, Sharma said, "We will talk when the time is right; right now, we are discussing Vanvaas." He confirmed that he has an idea for this project but chose to keep it under wraps for now. "Of course, I have an idea, but we will talk about that later," he added. This has left fans curious to see what Sharma announces next.
Sharma's response to criticism and film failures
Sharma, who recently directed Vanvaas starring Nana Patekar and his son Utkarsh Sharma, has a refreshing take on criticism and failure. He told the portal, "Whatever happens with the film is my responsibility. If the film does very well, it is a team effort, but if it fails to meet expectations, then it is my responsibility." "Maybe I did not do something right; the problem is mine." Vanvaas was released theatrically on December 20.