JP Dutta's upcoming film 'Border 2' will continue to spotlight the 1971 India-Pakistan war, showcasing different battles and stories of bravery.

The script, penned by Dutta's daughter Nidhi two years ago, promises the same patriotic fervor as its predecessor.

The film, set to release in 2026, will be directed by Anurag Singh, known for his work in 'Kesari', with Dutta overseeing the creative process.

JP Dutta teases the storyline of 'Border 2'

JP Dutta promises 'Border 2' will have 'chest-thumping patriotism'

By Isha Sharma 02:20 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Earlier this month, Sunny Deol sent his fans into a frenzy by confirming his participation in the sequel to the iconic war film, Border. The announcement was made following an intriguing video shared by Deol. The sequel, titled Border 2, is being produced by T-Series and JP Films and written by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of legendary director JP Dutta, who helmed Border. In a recent interview, JP teased the film's storyline.

Sequel focus

'Border 2' to highlight different battles of the 1971 war

Border 2 will continue to focus on the 1971 India-Pakistan war but will depict different battles. JP told TOI, "Yes, the sequel will be about other battles fought in the same war. Stories of bravery and heroism of our armed forces will always be relevant as well as our love for our country." "We respect the soldiers who have laid down their lives for us and hearing those stories is important." It will be released in 2026.

Film's inspiration

JP credits 'Border's success to armed forces, actors

Reflecting on the success of Border, JP attributed it to the inspiring stories of valor from the armed forces and his actors' commitment. He stated, "Our armed forces are so inspiring with everything they do that if the emotion is caught and portrayed the right way, it can create magic in the hearts of people. Also, my actors gave it their all. They portrayed the characters so well."

Script development

'Border 2' script penned by Nidhi two years ago

JP revealed that the script for Border 2 was written two years ago by his daughter Nidhi. When asked about potential changes in sensibility for the sequel, he responded, "The film will have the same sensibilities as my previous films - telling stories that make you want to join the Indian Army." "Subtlety is not for a franchise like this. Border 2 will have chest-thumping patriotism." It will be helmed by Anurag Singh.

Director selection

JP reveals if he'll ever return to direction

In the final reveal, JP expressed confidence in Singh. He praised Singh's work in Kesari and felt that his sensibilities aligned with his own, making him an ideal choice to carry the franchise forward. "I will oversee the creative process to make sure the emotion and sensitivity of the armed forces is kept in mind, as they have put their trust in me for years" "Will I return to direction in the near future? You never know."