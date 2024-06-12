Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 05:46 pm Jun 12, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Australian cricketer David Warner has once again shown his admiration for the character Pushpa Raj, portrayed by Allu Arjun in the 2021 film Pushpa. Warner recently shared a commercial on Instagram where he transformed into Pushpa, replicating the character's iconic look and mannerisms. The cricketer also delivered a dialogue in Hindi, impressing fans. The post caught the attention of Arjun, who responded with laughing, fire, and thumbs-up emojis. In response, Warned called the actor a "legend."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Warner has been a vocal fan of the film and its music, often sharing videos of himself dancing to the hit song Srivalli. In his recent commercial, he not only replicated Pushpa's look but also imitated his famous hand gesture from the film. The cricketer's Hindi dialogue delivery was a standout moment in the ad, where he said, "David naam sunn ke tourist samjhe kya? Fire hai mein." The commercial was well-received by fans and celebrities alike.

Commercial

Fans thoroughly enjoyed the Warner-Pushpa Raj crossover!

In the advertisement, the cricketer is featured endorsing "India's first-ever mattress temperature controller" for Wakefit. Fans were thoroughly impressed with the collaboration. One enthusiast remarked, "He is not Australian," while another playfully added, "David Australian...Indian." A third chimed in, jesting, "Born in Australia by mistake..." Adding to the banter, someone referred to him as "Devendra Varma," while another dubbed him, "Bro is full-time Pushpa!!! Part-time Aussie batter."

Twitter Post

In case you missed it, watch the ad here

Upcoming film

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to release in August

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2021 film, is set to hit theaters on August 15. The film, directed by Sukumar, will once again feature Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. It will continue the story of Pushpa, a sandalwood smuggler who aspires to climb the ranks of his syndicate and faces numerous adversaries. The sequel is expected to further explore the conflict between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil.