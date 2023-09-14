'Made my day': SRK thanks Allu Arjun for praising 'Jawan'

September 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of Jawan. The movie has been the talk of the town and everyone is in awe of the superstar's aura and charisma. Khan's colleagues across India have showered their love for the actioner. Most recently, Icon Star Allu Arjun congratulated Khan and team for the grand success. And, Khan has replied in an ever-endearing way!

Camaraderie between two incredible actors

Khan replied to the tweet and said, "So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and 'The Fire' himself praises me....wow...it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!!" Khan also conveyed virtual hugs to Arjun and revealed that he watched Pushpa thrice in three days. Jawan is currently running in theaters!

